FRENCH CONNECTION: Great to see gov’t collaboration to curtail COVID-19

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

We need all the skills we can get to cope with our ever changing world. Some of us, through no fault of our own, lack the skills we need. Cariboo Chilcotin’s Partners for Literacy has programs and services for upgrading skills. Read about them in today’s paper.

***

The COVID-19 pandemic may be slowing down in the southern health authorities, but it isn’t in the Interior and North. Local politicians are acting, Mayor Walt Cobb, CRD chair Margo Wagner, and Sugar Cane Chief Willie Sellars have announced their intentions to work together to combat the virus. It’s great to see the three governments working together. In addition to increasing its Emergency Operations Centre response to expedite co-ordination with other organizations, the city is urging residents to keep the recommended COVID precautions.

READ MORE: Let’s say goodbye to 2020

These include wearing masks, keeping distances, and avoiding public gatherings. Last week council agreed to support a church’s request to hold regular services. That doesn’t quite jive with the precautions. Whatever, council continues to press Interior Health for more specific information on local cases so the community can be better prepared to cope with COVID. Everyone agrees with that.

***

I often get scam calls, like the ones telling me someone has made a large charge on a credit card. I don’t have. A new scam has a local twist. A friend e-mailed asking me to do a favour for him. It seemed strange, but I replied. He said he was in isolation because his wife (right name) had COVID and he needed me to do some shopping for him. He would pay me later. I phoned the real person, who said several others had gotten the same e-mail. Two of my family members got the e-mail too, but from different senders. What next?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune