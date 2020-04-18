FRENCH CONNECTION: Contemplating COVID-19

How long should the lock down continue to hurry the end of the pandemic?

Regardless of how anybody feels about the restrictions imposed on us during COVID -19, we can at least treat the essential service workers, sales clerks for instance, with empathy and respect. I am not out and about but have heard some disturbing stories from some who are. It’s too bad that crises bring out the worst in the people who can’t rise to the occasion.

Those who think the restrictions have nothing to do with them should ask themselves this question. Don’t know who came up with this, but if you were given 100 Smarties, and told three of them were poisoned, would you take a chance eating any of them?

Studies say air pollution worsens diseases that affect the lungs – such as COVID-19. The current lock down has resulted in significant decreases in air pollution, particularly in huge cities. This decrease helps COVID -19 victims.

Question. How long should the lock down continue to hurry the end of the pandemic?

A recent headline in the humour magazine The Beaverton stated ‘Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been submitted for extensive testing today after Conservative Party executives expressed he was beginning to exhibit symptoms of socialism.’ After declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID -19 epidemic, “Mr. Ford began showing empathy for low income people and gratitude and respect for teachers, healthcare workers, minimum-wage employees and, worst of all, the Liberals.”

Seriously though, Mr. Ford has become a leader in dealing well with the pandemic. Too bad our neighbour, Premier Kenny, isn’t changing his attitude to latter groups.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs donating their pay increase to charity. The automatic increase was legislated by former PM Harper so parliament approval is needed for a change. BC MLAs have postponed their pay hike.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

