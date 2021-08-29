FRENCH CONNECTION: Campaign promises on the way

Some fairy tales begin with: "Once elected I promise I will …"

Congratulations to Williams Lake First Nations Chief Willie Sellars for being recognized as one of B.C.’s 500 Most Influential Business Leaders for his work with Sugar Cane Cannabis.

The B.C. business organization names those who have a notable impact on B.C.’s communities, industries and economy.

City dwellers are used to seeing deer in their yards, even on downtown streets, but recently a bear and some cougars have been spotted and that’s a different story.

The deer and bears are looking for food — garbage being a favourite meal for the latter. Cougars are probably hungry, too.

Residents are advised to keep an eye out — especially those with small children and animals.

The federal election plus the province’s reinstatement of COVID restrictions in the Interior Health Region will give the deniers and armchair experts more things to grump about, as if there wasn’t enough already.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will be getting it from both sides, those who think she’s infringing on their rights versus those who want her to shut everything down before it gets worse.

As for the election, a child once asked if every fairy tale started with: “Once upon a time.” The answer was no, some begin with “Once elected I promise I will …”

Every party has some good ideas. It’s a matter of deciding which one has the best promises and is most likely to keep them. I’d prefer a proportional representation system.

That’s one of Mr. Trudeau’s previous fairy tale promises. I agree with Bloc Quebec leader Yves-Francois Blanchet who hopes that whoever wins has a minority government.

The Liberals and the different varieties of Conservatives have taken turns governing Canada forever. Sometimes it’s hard to tell which is who. Will it ever change?

