Fraser Institute promoting particular ideology

In reality, it's a political lobby group formed to promote social and economic philosophies

Fraser Institute promoting particular ideology

I can’t understand why the press so willingly cooperates with an organization whose sole purpose is to promote an American extreme right social and economic ideology. I’m referring to the Fraser Institute. In this case their annual school rankings, as reported on by Robert Barron on May 2.

The Fraser Institute likes to give the impression that it’s a think tank with a focus on providing a public service. It’s not.

In reality, it’s a political lobby group formed to promote the social and economic philosophies of people such as the Austrain-born economist Friedrich Hayek and the American economist Milton Friedmann. Hayek was a founding director of the Fraser Institute.

The philosophy that he preached said that when a government provides such services as public education they’re infringing on our freedom and liberty. The Fraser Institute bunch is still promoting this and other similar, so called ideals, today.

Hayek also preached that “the organization and management of education” should be left “entirely to private efforts.” He also said that “education [to get the best economic bang for the buck] should concentrate on the higher education of a comparatively small elite.”

Scary stuff! American Libertarian and neo-conservative thinking. At its best…or worst?

Free, public funded and run education evolved in the 1800s because progressive thinkers and politicians realized that publicly funded and run education reduced social inequality and helped all individuals in our society fulfill their capabilities. Not just the one per centers. Or some sort of elite that these people feel should be running things for all of us.

Peter McGuigan

North Cowichan

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: Bird experiment for the birds, not the spring garden
Next story
What global warming? How about global cooling

Just Posted

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

  • 15 hours ago

 

The logging plan no one wants to talk about

 

EDITORIAL: Too quick to judge

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nesika performs ‘Jungle Book’ next week

 

Most Read

  • What global warming? How about global cooling

    It's been a long winter. I should know. I'm a former climate research scientist at Environment Canada. And I was an expert reviewer for the United Nations' International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its 2007 Climate Change Report.

  • Op-ed: A case study of professional reliance

    How reliance on industry-hired professionals has increased the risks of damage

  • McGregor Says: Tuning up the truck and the soul

    It was time to get the old truck out of the garage and on the road. Like anything that comes out of hibernation, it needed a bit of attention. I like to tinker and tighten, but there was a leaking exhaust manifold gasket and a weeping wheel cylinder, items that arise when you neglect something for a while.

  • The coming affordable housing crisis

    The dearth of affordable housing will have a worse long-term effect than high gas prices.

  • It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

    Week of April 29 - May 5: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

  • Column: Building inspection meetings planned for Area C

    This month I'd like to provide readers with an update on some key Area C issues and results, as follows:

  • That’ll be $55,555 please

    Those of us who carry debt - and really who doesn't - should be bracing ourselves, because interest rates are not going to stay this low forever. We've been warned and warned in the past year or so that rates will rise, and it does appear that a rise is in the offing, many think in July.