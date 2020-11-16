Should we assume he didn't like the outcome of our provincial election and the American election?

Foster’s attack on the Fifth Estate horrifying

The latest letter by Perry Foster is his most offensive one yet as he launches his attack on the Fifth Estate. Should we assume that he didn’t like the outcome of both our provincial election and the American election? His letters often anger me, they often bemuse me, but this latest one irked me more then his letters have irked before.

Mr. Perry Foster will be loved by tyrants everywhere for his bogus claim that only governments should be allowed to speak. A free press is that hallmark of open and democratic countries even if Mr. Foster wants such freedoms to explain and dissent stopped.

No surprise he mentioned how some media pulled away when Trump was abusing the privilege of media access covering him when he pushed forward more of his lies, hatred, ignorance, as he sought to undercut the recent election. Going so far as to claim he won states that have already been declared for President-Elect Biden. It is not the job of media to serve as a propaganda platform for Trump to spread his baseless claims from.

Free speech is a basic right which I take very seriously.

I think perhaps I’ll amend such freedom to having it stop where deliberate misinformation and out and out ignorance of basic facts occurs. Lying should not be covered by freedom of speech. Somehow, freedom of expression must come with a degree of truthfulness and fact-based evidence which, sad to say, is so lacking in some of the letters to the editor that I read in this and in other Black Press community papers.

The media doesn’t pass legislation, it has a duty of care to explain what is happening in politics, economics, and issues in society. Is it Mr. Foster’s contention that ignorance is bliss and only information from government should be allowed? Facts from various sources is what makes for an informed citizenry.

Well, welcome to Putin’s Russia or to Murdoch’s political arm of Fox News and its addiction to praising Dear Leader even to the point of still denying that Trump has lost the election and the popular vote by over five million voters.

Their talking heads are as insane as Michele Bachmann and the demonic performances that Kenneth Copeland have put on to call god to send angels to break the illusion that Biden is now president-elect. Could you imagine the damage to American democracy if only Trump supporters could cover the election? Horrifying!

I hope most reasonable, intelligent people will read what Mr. Foster has peddled and realize that what he wants is the exact opposite of democracy and would be the first step towards tyranny in Canada.

His attack on the Fifth Estate is an attack on our basic freedoms and must be loudly rejected. The media deserves praise (except Fox News) for highlighting the threat of fascism from Trump supporters and from Trump himself. It doesn’t deserve to be silenced as Mr. Foster seems to want.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City

Cowichan Valley Citizen