Foster doesn’t have to listen to CBC

Re: “Foster does not speak for Canadians on CBC”, (Citizen, Feb. 12)

This Canadian totally concurs with Victoria Sundberg Stewart’s response, especially her last sentence. None of his other frequent right wing letters to the editor speak for me either — nor any of my informed friends. If he doesn’t appreciate the CBC, he doesn’t have to listen to it.

J. Hallman

Cowichan Bay

