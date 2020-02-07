Foster does not speak for Canadians on CBC

Re: “Canadians tuning out of CBC”, (Citizen, Feb. 7)

Perry Foster, perhaps you might like to better identify the group of Canadians you are speaking of.

I am a Canadian, and I do watch the national broadcaster, both the news network and the Vancouver local channel. I also listen to the national broadcaster on the radio when I go to bed at night There’s some good stuff there. I go to bed early and get up early, and the CBC News Network is the only channel there is to watch at 4-4:30 in the morning. There is no local (B.C.) channel broadcasting the news before 5 a.m. (and that’s Global which I don’t much care for with Haysom at the helm).

Anyway, Perry, please don’t suggest that you speak for all Canadians, because you don’t.

Victoria Sundberg Stewart

Duncan