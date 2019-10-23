Foreign-made car argument ridiculous

Re: Horgan, teachers two-faced for buying foreign cars

Imagine having nothing better to do with your time than to count the cars at your local high school and attempt to shame the local heroes that are our kids’ high school teachers with some ill-informed conspiracy theory about the overpaid teachers buying foreign made cars! A quick google search enlightened me that Toyota indeed does manufacture cars in Canada, and actually manufactures more cars in Canada than any other brand. Lexus makes vehicles in Canada. Fiat and Honda also. Didn’t GM just close one of the biggest auto assembly plants in the world in Oshawa in 2017?

It’s disappointing that the Cowichan Valley Citizen continues to promote the ramblings of Mr. Sawchuk on a regular basis (even if it is only on the online letter to the editor column). Fact checking is important. Understanding privilege is important. It’s unfortunate that the Citizen continues to offer Mr. Sawchuck this platform as a soapbox. I’m a believer that quality is more important than quantity. Surely you aren’t that desparate for content!

Kris Poole

Lake Cowichan