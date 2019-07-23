Foreign aid is a waste of money

Our federal government is wasting our tax dollars on foreign aid. In 2018, the federal government paid out $6.1 billion in foreign aid, and in 2017, $5.6 billion in foreign aid.

Presently Canada gives out foreign aid to over 80 countries worldwide. Some examples are for the year 2018, $254,028,156 to Afghanistan, $106,255,020 to Iraq, $101,478,283 to South Sudan, $74,488,348 to Yeman, and $64,817,243 to India.

Canada has serious problems, whether it’s the decline of our middle class, our mistreated veterans, seniors living in poverty, not to mention healthcare system deficiencies, crime, crumbling infrastructures, and a Canada-wide homeless population. $6.1 billion could go a long way towards improving each of those problems, stated. That is what taxpayer money is supposed to be for.

We don’t pay taxes to give money away to other countries. We pay taxes for our own country. The money we spend on foreign aid should instead be spent on the Canadian people. It is time to put Canadian taxpayers first. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan