Forcing a tax on tourist a despicable act

Re: Tourism groups seek hotel tax (News, June 6)

Re: Tourism groups seek hotel tax (News, June 6)

Suppose you’ve gone for your weekly groceries and notice they’ve added to the bill a three per cent item marked “Attraction.” You ask what it is and are told: “It’s so we can spend more on advertising to get more people shopping here.” Would you think that reasonable? Would you feel like patronizing that store again?

I think the idea of forcing yet another tax on tourists despicable. When I’ve had this added to hotel bills it has always annoyed me; it leaves an unpleasant taste and I find I resent the place and am less inclined to return there.

If industries want to entice people to visit here and to profit from them, then they should foot the bill.

I also suspect that if they are paying the money it’s more likely to be spent wisely; whereas money falling into their laps might easily be frittered away. (I bet those tourism shows and events just happen to be in exotic locations!)

Richard Sharman

Sooke

Previous story
Do you agree with the federal government purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline project?
Next story
Letter: Organizer concerned by councillor comments

Just Posted

Forcing a tax on tourist a despicable act

  • 12 hours ago

 

Jesus must have been an Abysmal Failure

  • 12 hours ago

 

COLUMN: The world is watching – let’s take real action on homelessness

  • 12 hours ago

 

Theatre in the Country heads to BC Mainstage Festival

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read