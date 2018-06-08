Forcing a tax on tourist a despicable act

Re: Tourism groups seek hotel tax (News, June 6)

Suppose you’ve gone for your weekly groceries and notice they’ve added to the bill a three per cent item marked “Attraction.” You ask what it is and are told: “It’s so we can spend more on advertising to get more people shopping here.” Would you think that reasonable? Would you feel like patronizing that store again?

I think the idea of forcing yet another tax on tourists despicable. When I’ve had this added to hotel bills it has always annoyed me; it leaves an unpleasant taste and I find I resent the place and am less inclined to return there.

If industries want to entice people to visit here and to profit from them, then they should foot the bill.

I also suspect that if they are paying the money it’s more likely to be spent wisely; whereas money falling into their laps might easily be frittered away. (I bet those tourism shows and events just happen to be in exotic locations!)

Richard Sharman

Sooke