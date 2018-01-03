Fluidity in the New Year

Surprise!

You get one more editorial from your favourite local home-grown reporter.

This year I don’t really have any resolutions that I was planning on putting into effect specifically in the New Year. But I have some goals I am carrying over from last year that I would either like to continue or complete.

Some superficial items include watching the final movie of the Star Wars franchise that was just released. Decreasing my intake of Nutella. As well as continue working my way closer to the splits (a three year on-going project).

You don’t need to wait for the New Year to have a clean slate on the progress of your development. You don’t need a clean slate at all. Get in on that change right in the height of its messiness.

The clean slate mindset can lead to an internal battle of negative mental dialogue where we beat ourselves up for our imperfections and relapses.

I told myself that I was going to quit Nutella in October, and just last week I finally polished off that sixth one kilogram jar my mom and I bought on sale in the summer.

I’m tired of beating myself up over insignificant issues.

I think human beings are the most incredible species on the planet. No other creature in my opinion has the capacity of our adaptability, nor is as headstrong about maintaining a certain state and calibre of being.

We want so desperately to be always the best vision we have ourselves, that we forget the grace of what it is to just be.

I must admit, I’m really excited about this year, because I haven’t got the slightest clue how things will shape out.

The ‘plan’ is that I will be back in school from January until the summer, return home to celebrate my mother’s birthday, my brother’s wedding, fly out to the Philippines to be reunited with family, and return back to Canada to continue studying writing in September.

If life shakes out that way, then I have a lot to look forward to. And if my compass spins in another direction, well, at 25 I have become more accepting of my fluidity, and recognize that flux is not an indication of instability.