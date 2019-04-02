In Canada, thousands of people are hospitalized and may die from the flu

Flu vaccine safe and effective health aid

In Canada, thousands of people are hospitalized and may die from the flu and its complications during years with widespread or epidemic influenza activity.

The influenza vaccine is a safe and effective way to help prevent you and your family from getting sick, and it can even save lives.

In addition to getting the flu vaccine, you can help stop the spread of the flu by washing your hands regularly, promptly disposing of used tissues in the waste basket or garbage, coughing and sneezing into your shirt sleeve rather than your hands, staying home when you are ill, and eating healthy foods and staying physically active to keep your immune system strong.

Lorene Benoit

Duncan