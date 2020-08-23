Fix outflow at Sheridan Lake ‘while we still have time’

Open letter to Deputy Minister Mr. Mains, Operations Manager Ms. Schilling and MLA Donna Barnett,

As each of you has so kindly communicated with me on prior occasions, I am writing you in a brief update as we are now entering the fourth month of continued damage to structures and the shoreline at Sheridan Lake, due to the inability of the lake to drain.

While other lakes in the region are experiencing declining water levels and falling to historical averages, Sheridan has continued to increase in volume. The significant difference between neighbouring lakes such as Bridge, Horse, Canim, and others, is that those lakes have functioning creeks.

Unfortunately, in the 1970s, the Provincial Highways Ministry removed the wooden bridge that once spanned the only creek/outlet from Sheridan lake and dumped fill into the water installing a grossly undersized culvert in part of its efforts to improve the highway and minimize costs. This single action has had accumulated consequences causing the lake to continue to average up over the years and has resulted in a myriad of issues for property owners.

The width and depth of the former creek allowed the lake to self-regulate without the damming effect that the road and culvert have caused. The former creek was able to process water particularly during the shoulder seasons and in winter allowing for greater mitigation across several months particularly in years of high precipitation by clearing the water as it accumulated. Bridge Lake and Horse Lake both have wooden bridges across their creeks and are able to self-regulate in years of excessive precipitation such as in this one.

At this point, in what has amounted to a crisis, it would seem clear that something needs to be done to facilitate the outflow of Sheridan Lake while we still have time.

With only August left for any significant evaporation, with the current lake being 24 inches above last year’s already high lake level and not receding, the typically increased fall, winter, and spring precipitation as well as the sudden onslaught of moisture brought on by ice-off in April 2021, will in all likelihood deliver a minimum estimated additional 12 inches of water putting many properties underwater.

With the limited time remaining, now would be the opportunity to take emergency measures such as installing a temporary bridge or as an alternative, adding more culverts. This one intervening act in and of itself has the potential to save homes and cottages. Doing nothing or delaying excessively through red tape, indecisiveness, or lack of interest, will cause substantial damage and loss to buildings as well as erosion to the shoreline and perimeter topsoil that can be avoided almost as we speak.

Stephen Scrimshaw

Vancouver, BC

