Fishtrap horse camp wasn’t vandalized

Re: April 4, 2019, article Horse camp vandalized by “dead beats“

To the editor;

It has been brought to my attention by a few people that you published an article stating that the corrals at the Fishtrap campsite were vandalized and burned.

You may want verify facts before publishing a story or even take a drive and check for yourself. I haven’t seen the article myself, so if I’m wrong I’m sorry.

What has gone on there is the result of some unfinished repairs that were started last summer. One corral was partly taken down because it was no longer safe. And any rails that were burned were left for that purpose and were old rails that were replaced with new ones around the shelter area.

I think someone misinterpreted what they saw.

Butch Falk

McLure, B.C.