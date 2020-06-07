Fire chief thanks community for help

Do you have a letter for us? Email at editor@wltribune.com. (Black Press File Photo)

Editor:

We want to send a huge thank you to all the people who offered their help and helped us after the flood on Pigeon Road.

Ron McCormick and Mike King did repairs to our driveway and both sides of our bridge so we were able to drive to our house.

Don Brown and Son donated time to restore our natural gas line across our bridge to our house.

André Aspell brought his machinery to our yard to clean up debris from our yard and hauled it away in his dump truck.

All of these would have been huge jobs for ourselves if we hadn’t had the help of these folks.

Thank you!

Stan and Sally McCarthy

150 Mile House

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune