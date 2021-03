This will be very useful for the Municipal Forestry Department

Fire area strategy will be useful

This is to congratulate the Municipality of North Cowichan on obtaining provincial funding for the development of a high-risk fire area strategy.

This will be very useful for the Municipal Forestry Department and for the associated fire departments (i.e. Crofton, Maple Bay).

David Haley RPF

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen