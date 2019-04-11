Filming not worth waiting in traffic

Traffic at Fort Langley was halted for filming for an unnecessarily long period

Dear Editor,

I just experienced a totally insane traffic hold up for a film shoot in Fort Langley.

I was stopped halfway down the hill eastbound on 88th Ave. by a lone flagger. There was no obvious reason for her stopping us, until people started to get out of their cars and approached her after 20 minutes.

She just said, “Film shoot,” then quickly got on her cell phone, and then let us go.

There was absolutely no evidence of a film shoot between her and the next flagger.

I had an important appointment at the hospital, and I’m sure others had time-sensitive reasons for being upset.

This shouldn’t happen just for vacuous film-watchers and corporate profit-takers.

Jeff Laurie, Langley