Fight against pipeline “grand scam”

To the editor,

The Grand Scam.

By re-branding First Nations peoples and redefining the concept of titles, our politicians and courts have created a huge monster. Justin Trudeau’s brilliant attempt to bring about resolution to those outrageous claims for lands, resources and compensations is another $2.1 billion dollars to be split between the lawyers and those Indigenous people (fake or real) for removing the illegal blockades without the use of force.

That should make him look like a hero and he may still get his seat on the U. N. Security Council.

Using blockades and blackmail to fight evolution will keep them in segregation, forever living in poverty while destroying the very economy that is feeding them.

While the elected and hereditary Chiefs are fighting for jurisdiction, the lawyers are busy jamming the courts with baseless and ridiculous claims and grievances, demanding even more money.

This will be in the history books as the biggest scam ever played on Canadian taxpayers and there is no way lawyers and these ‘Indigenous’ people are going to concede a single square mile of land to terminate this sweet set-up.

Andy Thomsen

Kelowna, B.C.

