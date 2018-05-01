Feud is about what’s in pipeline

It's about what is being shipped through the pipeline and about an increased number of oil tankers

Editor, The Times:

Re: “Kinder Morgan project does not make economic sense” by Dennis Peacock, April 26 issue.

Several months ago, Mr. Peacock wrote a letter to the editor referring to an article, written by Rex Murphy, which Dennis called “unintelligible gibberish.”

I must say, that term certainly describes Mr. Peacock’s letter to a tee!

The letter starts off with, “The opposition to the Trans Mountain is real – some 5,000 souls against a pitiful 300 for (most of them bused in).”

That sounds a lot like numbers from a Greenpeace rally but it certainly doesn’t reflect the numbers for or against in the province of B. C.

The letter states, “There is opposition in the Fraser Valley and the Lower Mainland. Nelson Riis did not invent this. It’s there and will probably get stronger.”

I think it’s time to make the facts very clear. The pipeline issue in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland was only part of the reason voters went NDP. The three main reasons were the NDP’s campaign promises to scrap the toll on the Port Mann Bridge, to freeze Hydro rates, and to provide $10 per day childcare.

To date, there is no such daycare. The NDP did remove the toll on the bridge, but added more tax on fuel to make up for it. Then there is the freeze on Hydro rates. On April 1, Hydro rates went up 3.5 per cent (I guess that freeze must be from global warming!).

The Vancouver Sun ran an article with a statement made by Premier Horgan when he finished his meeting in Ottawa. He said,”My obligation is to the people of B.C. and I’m going to defend that until I’m no longer Premier.”

Actually, Horgan seems to forget that he has formed a minority government and his obligation is not to the people of B.C. but to Andrew Weaver and the Green Party! It’s like selling your soul to the devil just to stay in power!

The feud is no longer about pipelines; it’s about what is being shipped through the pipeline and also about an increased number of oil tankers in the Port of Vancouver.

The likes of David Suzuki and Greenpeace are adamant about the high risk of oil spills. The biggest catch phrase is “It’s not about if; it’s about when.” Isn’t that hugely intelligent?!

I think B.C. should halt all expansion of Translink and stop issuing building permits in Vancouver and Victoria. Also, the Parliament Buildings should shut down, and the government of B.C. should be moved to Kamloops.

The reason? It is well known that Vancouver and Victoria sit very near to a major fault line. A major earthquake is imminent. Hey! It’s not a matter of if, but when!!

Jim Lamberton

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B.C.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter