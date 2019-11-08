Albertans who think they can break up the country need to know what it will cost them.

Feds can redraw Alberta’s borders

As we are getting told that Alberta wants out of Confederation, I say let them try but with a big caveat.

And that is that if the borders of Canada can be changed by cranky Albertans who want to take their marbles and go home because they feel oh so alienated, then the borders of Alberta can also be changed by the federal government.

Further to the point, rather then see Canada become like what happened with Pakistan after partition, our government should ensure that they take back a 100-mile strip of land on either side of the Trans Canada Highway as part of any secession from the country.

And while I’m not a supporter of native land claims, I would suddenly change on that subject and encourage self-determination among all the tribal territories within the new borders of this independent Alberta.

What I propose are fighting words, I suppose, but Albertans who think they can break up the country need to know what it will cost them.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City