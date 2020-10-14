I've often wondered why the health centre was named after an incognito woman — until now!

Fascinating article on Margaret Moss

Thank you, Carolyn [Prellwitz], for a fascinating article on Margaret Moss. I’ve often wondered why the health centre was named after an incognito woman — until now!

Mrs. Moss was clearly a person who devoted much of her life and talents to the service of others in at least three countries. You have eloquently introduced us to her vision, determination and work in influencing the powers-to-be — long before ‘networking’ was a word!

We all owe Margaret Moss much gratitude this Thanksgiving and every day in the Cowichan Valley.

Appreciatively,

Bridget Bruneski

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen