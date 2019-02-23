Farewell to “Sunny Ways”

When I look at all the stupidity that’s going on in Canada’s provincial and federal governments, it’s very clear that the break up of this country is coming soon. Whether it’s the arrogant federal Trudeau dictatorship or the moronic provincial amalgamation of misfits, the end “draweth nigh!”

Let’s start with the feds. Trudeau sacked Justice Minister Jody (Wilson-Raybould) over the SNC Lavalin scandal, and she has to get advice as to how much information she can divulge without disclosing client confidentiality. That’s a pack of crap. The justice minister is an elected official and her clients in this case are the people of Canada.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/opinion/re-keith-mcneills-letter-the-rambling-man-rambles-on/

Let’s talk about oil. Alberta has vast reserves of it. Trudeau squashed the Northern Pipeline and made a mockery of the Trans Mountain Expansion to the point where he bought it with taxpayers’ money. He has sat on it ever since. Quebec doesn’t want a pipeline. I wonder why. The backroom deals that are happening there are a lot bigger than SNC Lavalin. Alberta’s oil is landlocked while eastern Canada imports 800,000 barrels a day from countries like Saudi Arabia. A former Liberal Finance Minister, Paul Martin, has a fleet of tankers. I sure hope they aren’t involved in the shipments of oil coming in to eastern Canada. (Is anybody starting to smell a rat yet?)

Has anyone attempted to tally what the carbon footprint of our globetrotting prime minister is? Since taking office, our rock star PM with the nice hair has had more than 60 excursions out of the country at the taxpayers’ expense. The cost of his trip to India was in excess of $1,500,000. Pretty bloody expensive photo op.

On behalf of Canada, Justin Trudeau has said sorry to just about every ethnic group in this country. In my opinion, the only thing Canada has to be sorry for is Justin Trudeau!

Jim Lamberton

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B. C.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter