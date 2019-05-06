No one gets rich without the work of us 99 per cent.

Far right are not really Conservatives

The far right should not be allowed to call themselves Conservative as they are NOT. They only want the one per cent to make and keep more of our tax dollars.

Socialism does not take money from the one per cent, it uses our money to benefit everyone; roads, schools, hospitals, electricity, police and all things everyone uses. The conservative opposition wants to keep the 99 per cent in a slave position as a cheep labour force and a do as your told bunch.

No one gets rich without the work of us 99 per cent.

John McDonald

Duncan