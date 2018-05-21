Family grateful for people in Golden

The family of David Gavin, lost but now found at Kinbasket Lake, wish to thank the wonderful people of Golden, B.C., for making our stay with you, in the most difficult circumstances, that much easier.

The family of David Gavin, lost but now found at Kinbasket Lake, wish to thank the wonderful people of Golden, B.C., for making our stay with you, in the most difficult circumstances, that much easier.

Please know that we are eternally grateful to everyone who helped us in any way in our search for our son, David. We feel privileged to have met so many good people on this sad journey, whom we now call friends. Thank you all so much.

Angela, Mick, Aoite, and Ciara

The funeral of David Gavin, who was drowned in a swimming tragedy in Kinbasket Lake last summer, takes place on Friday, May 18.

The remains arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, in Castlebar, Ireland, at 1 p.m. on Friday for mass at 3 p.m. with burial afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.

David’s remains were scheduled to return to Ireland, via Dublin Airport, on Wednesday.

A message from the Gavin family expressing gratitude for the financial support made available by Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) fans which enabled the prolonged search for David’s remains to come to a satisfactory conclusion, was read over the public announcement system at Monday’s game between Mayo and Galway in Castlebar.

David was a member of Breaffy GAA Club’s senior team prior to moving to Vancouver, Canada.

Previous story
COLUMN: Award winning author to visit the Library
Next story
LETTER: Legions destined to fade away

Just Posted

Ball hockey tournament slated for Stampede weekend

 

B.C. rep returns to South Okanagan to tour floods

  • 17 hours ago

 

Family grateful for people in Golden

  • 17 hours ago

 

Records fall at northwest B.C. track and field zones

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • LETTER: Legions destined to fade away

    A Second World War veteran says younger vets have different needs and priorities.

  • LETTER: Bitumen spill will have long-lasting consequences

    I have serious concerns about the effectiveness of the Ocean Protection Plan (OPP) the federal government is trying to implement. Having worked on the west coast of British Columbia for a number of years, I appreciate some of the challenges involved in order to recover spilled oil from coastal waters. However, we are not dealing with a cleaner crude oil, we are dealing with a bitumen-diluent mixture.

  • Odd Thoughts: Inches between sighs and disasters

    Floods are part of Langley's history, literally re-shaping the land.

  • “If you were handed a silver bullet…”

    Columnist David Zirnhelt sings the praises of the common fence post

  • Family grateful for people in Golden

    The family of David Gavin, lost but now found at Kinbasket Lake, wish to thank the wonderful people of Golden, B.C., for making our stay with you, in the most difficult circumstances, that much easier.

  • COLUMN: Making a wildlife smart community

    David White writes how property owners can avoid conflict with nature