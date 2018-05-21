Family grateful for people in Golden

The family of David Gavin, lost but now found at Kinbasket Lake, wish to thank the wonderful people of Golden, B.C., for making our stay with you, in the most difficult circumstances, that much easier.

Please know that we are eternally grateful to everyone who helped us in any way in our search for our son, David. We feel privileged to have met so many good people on this sad journey, whom we now call friends. Thank you all so much.

Angela, Mick, Aoite, and Ciara

The funeral of David Gavin, who was drowned in a swimming tragedy in Kinbasket Lake last summer, takes place on Friday, May 18.

The remains arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, in Castlebar, Ireland, at 1 p.m. on Friday for mass at 3 p.m. with burial afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.

David’s remains were scheduled to return to Ireland, via Dublin Airport, on Wednesday.

A message from the Gavin family expressing gratitude for the financial support made available by Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) fans which enabled the prolonged search for David’s remains to come to a satisfactory conclusion, was read over the public announcement system at Monday’s game between Mayo and Galway in Castlebar.

David was a member of Breaffy GAA Club’s senior team prior to moving to Vancouver, Canada.