Fall marks the return of Quesnel civic meetings

The return of September means a lot of things to a lot of people.

Kids are heading back to school.

In sports, all of our favourite local leagues are getting ready to begin, and stuff like the NHL and NFL really start to head into the swing of things.

For the Quesnel Cariboo Observer, it meant the return of meetings.

While some Quesnel City Council meetings and Cariboo Regional District meetings go forward during the summer, things really don’t seem to kick into gear until the leaves on the trees turn to yellow.

The Quesnel city council even cancelled a meeting in August.

For most small-town councils, that is the norm, but I’ve worked in places where it’s the opposite. In Winnipeg Beach, because most of the population is cottagers, the summer months are the only months where council meetings are held.

After taking the summer completely off, the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee (NCJAC) held their first meeting back. Made up of area CRD directors and Quesnel councillors, the committee meets once a month on topics that need collaboration.

For the CRD, our regional team helps me cover the important topics to Quesnel covered at those meetings.

I’d also be remiss not to mention the Quesnel School District, which takes off summer just like their students.

While the NCJAC and Quesnel School Board have kept meetings virtual, the Quesnel Council now meets in-person, but that could change with new COVID-19 rules.

Quesnel council and the NCJAC meet on Tuesdays, and the school board meets on Wednesdays. With the Quesnel Observer’s press deadline on Mondays, it’s impossible for those meetings to go in the edition of the newspaper that goes out that week.

For immediate coverage of Quesnel civic meetings, check out quesnelobserver.com.

See an agenda item or civic issue you have a comment on?

Send it in to editor@quesnelobserver.com.

Cassidy Dankochik is the editor of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer.

