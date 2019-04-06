Facebook manipulative nonsense

Dear Editor,
Good article by Matthew Claxton [Should the news go on strike against Facebook? Painful Truth, April 5, langleyadvancetimes.com].
I have never gone on Facebook. I abhor manipulation and nonsense.
Cheryl Katnich, Maple Ridge
Matthew Claxton's Painful Truth gets it right
Dear Editor,
Good article by Matthew Claxton [Should the news go on strike against Facebook? Painful Truth, April 5, langleyadvancetimes.com].
I have never gone on Facebook. I abhor manipulation and nonsense.
Cheryl Katnich, Maple Ridge
Tragic end to hostage situation, Cloverdale community supports homeless man, and more
Revelstoke Mountain Resort got 14 cm in the last 24 hours
Boeing faces a growing number of lawsuits filed by families of the victims
"The time and place for burning grass is over."
Players say they need to get back one or two courts they lost
A group of mostly middle school students have been taking to the sidewalk outside city hall on Fridays
Kevin Styba-Nelson is a Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School