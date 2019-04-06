Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Facebook manipulative nonsense

Matthew Claxton's Painful Truth gets it right

Dear Editor,

Good article by Matthew Claxton [Should the news go on strike against Facebook? Painful Truth, April 5, langleyadvancetimes.com].

I have never gone on Facebook. I abhor manipulation and nonsense.

Cheryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

Previous story
Volunters dash cams no solution to road safety problems
Next story
T.W. Paterson column: Lake Cowichan cougar attack recalls children’s heroism of 1916

Just Posted

Most Read