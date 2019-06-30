Facebook has become a way of life

I operate a relative busy, but fairly innocuous personal page on Facebook, and like many others locally, it contains little more than my personal views of the usual local, provincial and federal issues of politics, customs, events and news of family, daily happenings, birthday wishes and the same ragged miscellany as most other personal Facebook pages.

Also like many others there are one or two regular contributors to my Facebook page whose views differ substantially from mine – indeed, there’s one scribbler who finds himself so at odds with how I see the world, that he frequently addresses postings of mine with some sort of a response quip, a crack or an out-and-out challenge.

Any morning run-through of my daily Gmail usually results in my posting an item or two from my news or lead to a comment on any one of umpteen current events.

My regular opponent seems to be omnipresent on Facebook and usually counters any and all of my contributions quite promptly with an opposing post or a – generally acid – retort.

Our head butting is such a daily thing that between paragraphs of today’s column I opened my page to see if he had found something to irritate me with today.

Right on cue, at the top of my home page he addressed me and three other regular contributors who tend to disagree with him often – demonstrating his support for indigenous chieftains who are in opposition to the Liberal government’s second go-ahead for the Trans Mountain pipeline announced on Wednesday.

I promptly welcomed the go-ahead announcement by the Prime Minister and so, expected his rebuttal.

I was busy writing my column, anyway, but obviously his criticisms have been taken up by another local whose job in recent years has been in the pipeline business. So I can wait till the column’s done before I need to log back in and nip at his heels myself.

He’s a fast respondent though, usually with a crack and he hits “enter” too quickly – leaving stacks of opportunity for me to irritate him regularly with spelling lessons…

I know Facebook is facing some control issues at the regulatory level in the U.S., Canada and in many countries – but I’m sure the shenanigans of either my friends and “friend foes” are of little importance to founder Mark Zuckerberg.

He has more than enough on his hands as he defends his multi-million baby on all sides – apparently now armed with a better understanding of how Donald Trump feels about claims of interference by Russia in his election campaign.

To get back to the mundane, I frankly enjoy my often-daily forays into Facebook. It offers a lot of local news not seen elsewhere – and often, a perspective comparison that leads me to either nod or shake my head and more than once a day leads to a wisdom-filled comment, which is usually followed up with a “stupid” accusation from my adversary. That’s the way I like it I guess …

My partisan ranting with my Facebook opponents, rarely gets out of control, likely because we differ in view about so many elements of life in northern B.C. and Canada – that events tend to overtake us and the subject of our temporary praise or ire passes from the news quite quickly to make room for our next run-in about something entirely different.

Every now and again I get notices from Facebook friends followed by a statement from that particular friend that their Facebook page has been “hacked” and to disregard the content of the previous post.

It seems there’s a specific set of rules to follow if and when this happens, but to date, fingers crossed it hasn’t happened to mine to date.

But Facebook isn’t seen through many other eyes the way I see it and implement it. You can browse the internet and find more than a million complaints about it, because, of course it’s big business for advertisers seizing the opportunity to gain access to so many millions of participants, worldwide.

Far be it for me to offer advice on actions to take but it’s readily available.

Meanwhile, I will continue to enjoy the equally ready accessibility to many of my family, friends and neighbours – locally and across Canada and overseas. It’s a boon.

June 21 was my sister’s birthday – I made sure to access her Facebook page, passed along my electronic birthday wishes and took a look at who’s still around and communicating with her from so many places.

To me, that’s such a big plus that I appreciate a great deal. Thanks, Mark!

