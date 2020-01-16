Will Premier John Horgan reverse the extra funding of $49,960.89 per year or not?

Extra stipends for Greens should now be removed

All through the political history in B.C., a third party had to have four elected members to obtain extra funding.

A sweetheart deal was done by John Horgan changing the ruling from four elected members to three elected members.

This was solely done to give him the advantage of the Green party keeping him in power as a minority government.

Now that Weaver is a independent, the extra funding has to be taken away, now that the Green party is down to two elected members.

Leader of the third party is paid an extra $27,756.05 per year in addition to a MLA salary which is Andrew Weaver.

Third party house leader is paid an extra $11,102.42 per year in addition to a MLA salary which is Sonia Furstenau.

Caucus chairperson is paid an extra $11,102.42 per year in addition to a MLA salary which is Adam Olsen.

All three of them should now only be receiving the basic MLA salary of $111,024.19 per year.

Andrew Weaver, now sitting as a independent, will have to move over to the opposition side of the legislature. If he does not move and keeps sitting next to the two Green MLAs, then all legislature rules are thrown out the door, and the legislature is nothing but one big JOKE!.

As the minority NDP government is possibly heading into a deficit budget in February, every penny counts and this amount should be reversed. First deficit budget in over 15 years, but that is what happens when some taxpayers voted for change. A change that has affected their pocket books.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan