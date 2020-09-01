Everyone could benefit from revamped rail

Re: “Nanoose First Nation disputes ICF’s rosy rail picture” (Aug. 20, 2020).

I appreciate the historical angst by the Nanoose First Nation (Snaw’naw’as) at the loss of their land to the railway, and appreciate that many other First Nations are important members of the Island Corridor Foundation’s board of directors.

Nothing can right past wrongs but present and future benefits can be found when parties work together, as the board has been diligently trying to do. The Snaw’naw’as could benefit if this province ever decides to sensibly invest in this railway instead of continuing to endanger all of us with dangerous and wider highways (including through Snaw’naw’as territory), bringing economic and other opportunities to them and all of us.

In hope,

Ian Gartshore

Nanaimo

