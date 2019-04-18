Environmentalists must practice what they preach

A friend of mine was telling me that he went to one of the past open house public meetings on the proposed expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

He said the parking lot at the meeting hall was completely full with cars. No parking spaces available. He also said for four blocks around the meeting hall, there was also no parking spaces available. The purpose of these meetings were to voice public opinions on oil transportation.

When my friend went up to speak at the microphone, he mentioned about no parking spaces available, yet he told the audience, how come the bike rack outside the building was completely empty? Not one bike. He said the majority of people are here to voice their opinions on oil, and yet everyone drove their cars to the meeting.

There was clear silence from the public audience and the panel on the stage. He stunned them all.

In summary, environmentalists are living in the twilight zone. Must learn to practice what they preach.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan