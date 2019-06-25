I, for one, don't need to know anything more than the fact that he took his own life.

Enough to know Kilmer died by suicide

I am 66 years old and this is the first time I have ever written a letter to the editor of any newspaper.

I just read the article in your June 14 edition detailing the concerns of Tonya Kilmer about the release of the details of her husband’s death. I never had the privilege of meeting any of the Kilmer family, but I cannot help but voice my support for her concerns. I, for one, don’t need to know anything more than the fact that he took his own life. As someone who followed the story after his disappearance, this is enough closure for me. I would hope the powers that be would recognize there is nothing to be gained by releasing more details – the family must already be dealing with unimaginable trauma. Please, do the right thing and give this family the privacy they need and deserve.

Linda Isaak

Duncan