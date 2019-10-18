Enjoying Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving was a little less traditional this year, simply because I did not spend it with my family or friends.

I spent it alone and for the first time, it was peaceful and quiet.

The instant I woke up, I was sad but that changed. I put on some good music, danced while I made coffee and did one of my favourite things – clean.

I sure missed the hugs from relatives, updates from my cousins and the constant laughter but I was okay being away from it all.

I decided I ought to see the bright side of things. Instead of fighting with my sister over who gets the last of our mother’s cheesy potatoes, I made my own. Instead of going out dancing until the late hours of the evening, I was in bed early. Instead of having to share the pumpkin pie, I purchased a personal one. The better part of the day was spent watching movies with a coffee in hand and the pyjamas from the night before, still on. I didn’t have to shower or dress nice. I didn’t have to explain what I have been up to or explain that just maybe, my love life, might be a little bleak.

It was just my roommate’s dog and me in the solidarity confinement of the apartment. That’s my definition of bliss, if you ask me.

I thought holidays couldn’t be enjoyed without the company, but I was wrong. Around this time of the year, I like to take a step back and think of everything that I am thankful for. I mean, that is what the holiday is all about, right? This year, I have a lot to be thankful for. I have been fortunate enough to be presented with an opportunity to be in a position that I can say at 24 years old, I am pursuing what I set out to do and I am working full-time in my chosen field. This opportunity has led me to somewhere, truthfully, I never imagined I would be. It has changed me, for the better. I lost my snobby attitude as a city kid and have embraced living a simpler life. I can focus on what I have set out to accomplish with fewer distractions.

I am thankful for the steps I have taken to become a slightly more responsible version of the young man I am. Some may have considered me as irresponsible, but I always saw it as treading lightly.

Seven months ago, I was naive to think relationships with my friends back home wouldn’t change. They have changed and that is okay because it is a part of life – people grow apart. However, I am thankful for the friends who have decided to stick by me, regardless of the distance between us.

I am also thankful for those who I have met along the way to 100 Mile House and since I have been here.

Whether the Thanksgiving long weekend was spent alone or with those who mean the most, I hope everyone had an enjoyable weekend and while you sat on the couch with a stuffed belly, had something to be thankful for.