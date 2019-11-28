Engineers can solve VIMC sound problem

Thank you for publishing R. Barron’s concise and clear article on the early relationship between the Municipality of North Cowichan and Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit. It is good to know that VIMC is not ust blowing smoke and were given a clear picture of what they could expect to accomplish on the property they planned to acquire.

Who culd possiblu expect that testing of up to 100 cars daily not produce noise? Forty years ago Khenipsen Road residents discovered that Doman Industries promise to build the world’s quietest sawmill still meant that it would emit lots of noise. Even from 3,000 feet away, the shrieks of the log haul out would wake you up at 3 a.m.

It is fascinating to read aobut how an agreement established by North Cowichan staff can be so distorted by those lucky enough to have good hearing that they feel entitled to refer to VIMC as “bullies”, whereas, from reading the printed reports, I feel that the shoe is clearly on the other foot. I have been convinced that those leading the anti-rezoning aprade have bullied a mostly inexperienced council into making a snap decision that an experienced judge would never have made immediately after being inundated with information by opponents in a complex court action. Certainly, the snap decision has raised the spectre of massively expensive legal reaction. What childish nonsense!

Acoustic engineering has been practiced since the first cathedral was designed to carry a human voice to the most distant seat. Even helicopters non longer make that supersonic rotor noise and the auto industry has eliminated interior road noise in your car. So, come on you staff engineers, get busy, solve this simple noise problem and get your council out of this hissy cat fight. I believe that this simple engineering problem is the kind of thing we pay you to solve.

George Croy

Duncan