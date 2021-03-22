This small, established recreational area and green space is heavily used and should not be reduced.

Encroaching on Centennial Park outrageous

Lately l have read and heard considerable controversy regarding the proposed Duncan Manor project. There is certainly a need in our community for this type of housing but to encroach on Centennial Park is outrageous. This small, established recreational area and green space is heavily used and should not be reduced.

Three storeys is the current maximum height allowance. The new Duncan Manor design calls for six storeys. If it is necessary to double the legal height and build on an existing park to make this project viable, is this a suitable location for this structure?

Alan Shivas

Duncan

