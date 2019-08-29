I am rather amazed that common sense is not used when it comes to the Cowichan Aquatic Centre pool.

Emptying and refilling the pool now seems idiotic

I am rather amazed that common sense is not used when it comes to the Cowichan Aquatic Centre pool. For the last few years we have been in even drier conditions climate wise then ever before. The Cowichan River, Koksilah River and the Chemainus River are lower than ever before and pumps are being used to keep the flow in the Cowichan River up using water from Cowichan Lake, which will possibly result in a drop of around two feet in the lake.

Yet the pool is now empty being cleaned and will be refilled with what I think I heard was a million gallons of water around the first week in September. Would it not be wiser to do this in December/January when we have surplus water? Surely if we care about our water supply then emptying the pool now is idiotic.

Mike Elford

Duncan