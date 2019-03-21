Employer Health Tax costing taxpayers

Once again, elected CVRD chairman Ian Morrison avoiding to mention the damage done by the creation of the B.C. NDP minority government employer health tax, which became effective Jan 1, 2019.

Finance Minister Carole James repeatedly 24/7 says that this new tax will recover the lost revenue from the cancellation of medical services billings. She also said it would benefit all B.C. employers in that their total yearly expenses would be lower.

In 2017, the CVRD paid $286,696 to B.C. medical services. The new employer health tax is total yearly payroll times 1.95 per cent. Total 2017 CVRD payroll was $21,331,597 times 1.95 per cent equals $415,966, an increase of $129,270 or 45 per cent.

Once again our NDP minority government not doing any research of costs before implementing the new tax policy, thus the reason why Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and soon to be Alberta, have all said good bye to NDP governments. B.C. taxpayers have to pay these extra costs through CVRD tax increases. If Finance Minister Carole James knew the difference between debits and credits she would not have created this new employer health tax. She should have left the Medical Service billings as is and just lowered the B.C. income tax rates, thus eliminating this new tax. Medical service billings are history and taxpayers just end up paying more in property taxes. Just simple economics.

Former CVRD chairman, Jon Lefebure was paid $42,631 per year in 2017 and new CVRD chairman Ian Morrison is being paid this amount now. B.C. finance minister Carole James is being paid $162,158 per year. These earnings are all paid by the taxpayers and because of this I would expect both Ian Morrison and Carole James to provide a much better job performance for the wages that they are being paid, and admitting the facts and reality to the taxpayers instead of hiding them. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan