Elizabeth May deserves credit for whale ban bill

A great big thank you to Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor for working so hard with his NDP colleagues to end the cruel practice of holding whales, dolphins and porpoises captive for popular amusement. The Citizen‘s article also names six of his NDP colleagues as having worked diligently to get this bill through Parliament, despite stiff opposition.

However, I was surprised to see that the sole sponsor and main proponent of this important bill was not mentioned — namely, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May! I would hope that this omission was just an oversight and not a partisan attempt by the NDP to steal all the credit.

But after such a brilliant, non-partisan triumph, why ruin the moment? Thanks and congratulations to all involved, especially to Elizabeth May.

Cynthia Montgomery

Maple Bay