Electric vehicles not practical

NDP cabinet ministers George Heyman and Michelle Mungall are dictating B.C. taxpayers to buy electric powered vehicles.

What amazes me, is that they never mentioned two important factors in the consideration of owning a electric car. Firstly, a battery replacement can cost $4,000. Secondly, mechanical records show that battery replacements have occurred at 112,000 kilometres and up.

Also, presently, even with the $5,000 incentive rebate from the provincial government in regards to purchasing a electric vehicle, the cost price of the electric vehicles are presently too high for the average B.C. citizen. Typical NDP mumbo jumbo. When will the NDP MLAs ever start mentioning the facts and reality in their news reporting to B.C. taxpayers.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan