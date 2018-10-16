My one other gripe is the lack of education of children

Election, teaching anatomy, and respect for timber

We are in the throes of public want to offer change in our community management since the previous attempt did not fill our desires!

Yet I ask, did we go overboard last election? People are much like oxen, they sometimes need the whip to startle them out of their lethargy!

One of my pet themes is about the water problem (supply), that truly is not a problem should the weir height be raised a modicum; why all the shilly-shallowing? Get it done; for all Valley residents, we do not need a board or connection to the umbilical cord of our MLAs to achieve results needed.

My one other gripe is the lack of education of children, beginning at kindergarten, about their bodies, (anatomy) to some.

A common sense attitude is needed to fulfill this dire need. After all that is our/your only possession, so we should have an idea of what it can do and attain over a lifetime period.

Life is not just about rearing children, we all have brains that need exercise and bodies to keep fit and so we must learn how to accomplish this!

Apart from the roundabouts, what has improved in this Valley? A spot of poaching, unauthorized removal of timber, another pulp mill owner; perhaps these new owners will have a fresh outlook on our Valley product? Treating it with the respect it deserves?

George Manners

Cowichan Bay