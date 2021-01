Elderly should be last in line for vaccine

I think those deciding the priorities for vaccines got it all wrong. It should start with primary school and work up, those children are the future. I am 88 and have lived a good life and should be the last to get the shot.

Essential workers would have to proceed first but then up the grades; when all the school children are vaccinated then move up the age scale. I at age 88 should be the last in line.

John Mc Donald

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen