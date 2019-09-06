EDITORIAL: Williams Lake Harvest Fair rolls out welcome mat

The Williams Lake Harvest Fair is set to take place Sept. 7 and 8 at the Stampede Grounds and inside the curling rink. Angie Mindus photo

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family in Williams Lake this weekend, you won’t have to go far.

Volunteers have been crazy busy preparing for the 42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair — a fair the size and variety to rival that of any fall fair in the province, we argue.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Stampede Grounds, events include cattle sorting, a reining competition, dog obedience and a gymkhana as well as a host of entertainment for the whole family such as bouncy castles, face painting and balloon animals, a clown, a caricaturist, singers and more.

This year the Mini Makers Market has doubled in size, allowing a dozen young entrepreneurs to sell their creations at the fair Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Harvest Fair has also attracted 22 local, home-based businesses who will have booths set up with items for sale.

In the red barns there will also be prized chickens, bunnies and other small animals on display beside the curling rink.

Of course inside the curling rink is where you will find hundreds of Harvest Fair entries on display.

From canning to baking, to floral arrangements and the sprawling quilt section organized by the Cariboo Piece Makers, this is where to go to be inspired and impressed by the work and talents of local residents.

Be sure to grab a friend, take your time and check it all out.

On Saturday evening this year, United Way is hosting an outdoor movie night showing Avengers: Endgame in the Stampede Grounds ball field.

The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family with a concession on site. All proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

Also in the Williams Lake area Saturday, Thunder Mountain Speedway is hosting its 2019 Grand Finale Points Championship and Day of Destruction and Hit to Pass.

Racing action gets underway at 1 p.m.

If you’re one of those people who complain that there’s ‘never anything to do in Williams Lake’ we challenge you to get out and enjoy all that this great community has to offer. You won’t be disappointed.

Williams Lake Tribune

