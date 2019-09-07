Editorial: Voting season begins

Summer is coming to an end, and fall is right around the corner.

Also just around that very same corner is our next federal election. Some people might groan at the thought, but it is actually quite exciting.

Aside from politician’s doing the “he said, she said” against each other, there is great benefit to our democracy, that we get to utilize every four years.

The last federal election was a turning point in history, as we had a record-breaking turnout for young voters. Young voters were still outnumbered by baby boomers, but their voices were heard.

We also learned last time around that we could vote strategically. I’m not saying everyone did this, but I recall having very serious conversations with friends about it. What I did with my vote remains confidential, but I think I made the right choice.

As a country crafted from diversity, it is always an exciting experience leading up to an election.

Hopefully, this year’s election will stimulate meaningful and respectful conversation among Canadians.

There will still be the great political debates, which I find exceptionally entertaining (I might be a nerd), and the finger-pointing campaigning that will get old really fast.

If I could change one thing about Canadian politics, it would be the amount of advertising political parties do. But, without it we wouldn’t have so many good memes, and people might not pay as much attention, deciding not to vote because “they don’t know anything about politics.”

I’ve heard that one many times before. The best thing you can do is get educated. If it means watching terrible TV ads and rude billboards, so be it. I hope federal politics is on everyone’s mind leading up to the October election.

Voting is one of the most important ways to have your voice heard. Although you are only one person, one vote, and one opinion, you could be surprised how many other like minded people there are. If you don’t vote, you’re throwing away your merit for the next time you’re upset about a federal issue. You will always have the opportunity to write to your MP, but wouldn’t it be great if they were passionate about similar issues to you?

MPs represent all of the different corners and communities of the country, and make up the House of Commons. These are the people you’re voting for, which will also contribute to who becomes the prime minister.