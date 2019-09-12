EDITORIAL: Vaping, what are willing to risk?

Health Canada is advising those who vape to watch for a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain

Stories have been surfacing in recent weeks on social media and in mainstream news outlets about the dangers of vaping.

At least one parent in the U.S. told her family’s personal story of almost losing their daughter due to an acute respiratory illness believed to be brought on by vaping. Since then deaths due to the condition have also been reported.

The concerns have caught the attention of Canadians as well, to the point that Health Canada is also warning of the potential risk of pulmonary illness associated with vaping products.

Health Canada is advising Canadians who use vaping products to monitor themselves for symptoms of a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain and to seek medical attention right away if they have concerns about their health. Health Canada has also confirmed one death reportedly linked to the use of vaping products in the U.S. and a second death is under investigation for potential links to vaping. U.S. President Donald Trump is also looking to ban flavoured vaping products that appeal to children and young adults.

READ MORE: U.S. vaping concerns loom as Canada legalizes pot devices

Health Canada said to date, the Government of Canada has not seen any evidence of similar pulmonary illnesses occurring in Canada, however, the Public Health Agency of Canada has alerted provincial and territorial public health officials and asked them to report possible incidents of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in their jurisdictions.

“The Government of Canada is monitoring all available data sources for indications of similar issues in Canada, and will take action, as appropriate, to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”

The bottom line is if you haven’t started vaping yet, then don’t. And if you do, or have children who do, learn about the dangers of vaping and additional risks using unregulated products.

– Williams Lake Tribune

