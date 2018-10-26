EDITORIAL: Use your voice

Being given a voice is all very well - but residents have to make sure they use it

However you feel about the results of last weekend’s civic election for mayor, councillors and school trustee representative , White Rock voters certainly made their voices heard. Or, at least, some of them did.

In the final tally, White Rock voter turnout amounted to 38 per cent of eligible voters. The good news is that this is up significantly from the 32.9 per cent who cast their ballots in the 2014 municipal election. Evidently, some voters felt strongly enough about the issues to put their money – electorally speaking – where their mouth was.

The bad news is that 38 per cent is still not a very large portion of the electorate.

At least White Rock did better than Surrey, where the overall voter turnout was 33 per cent – a dip from 35.3 per cent in 2014 .

But in a city at a crucial crossroads in determining its future direction, there needs to be greater public engagement in the issues.

Mayor-elect Darryl Walker and the Democracy Direct team – along with poll-topping incumbents Helen Fathers and David Chesney – have all campaigned on giving back a voice to residents.

They say they will work hard to improve accountability and transparency in the city’s dealings, reduce in-camera meetings and bring back question period, as well as schedule regular ‘town hall’-style gatherings to keep the public informed and gather important feedback .

But, while it’s human nature for people to grouse about this and that, and ignore evolving issues until their direct impact is felt, White Rock residents – just as those in South Surrey – must take more pride than that in the community we call home.

Democracy Direct has called for a review of White Rock’s Official Community Plan to make sure it accurately reflects the wishes of stakeholders.

The problem is that the city only recently concluded what was supposed to be an extensive review of the OCP. There are members of the past council and the city administration who will say that people were given every opportunity to provide input. Merely collecting public comments on sticky notes may not be the best way to measure reaction.

It’s all meaningless, however, unless people get involved. Being given a voice is all very well – but residents have to make sure they use it.