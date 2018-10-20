EDITORIAL: Time for wise, careful voting

Council members and school board trustees will make important decisions over next four years

On Saturday, voters in Summerland will elect a mayor, six municipal councillors and two school trustees to represent the community for the next four years.

The election is an important one, as the decisions made at the council and school board tables will have significant effects on the community, not only for the four-year term but much farther into the future as well.

Council decisions about zoning and development applications can have the potential to change the character of the community.

The school trustees could be called upon to make decisions about school closures within the school district, and once again, Summerland could be affected.

These decisions and others matter to us all.

That’s why it is important for voters to to make careful, thoughtful choices at the polls.

The people we elect will make decisions on behalf of our community.

They are our employees and they work for us.

And on Oct. 20, we, the voters of Summerland, will hire the people to work for us.

The criteria used to hire these people should be similar to the criteria used to hire someone for a management role.

Those who sit on council or on the school board should be able to make wise decisions in the best interests of the community.

And, since they are our representatives, they should also be accessible and willing to hear from any and all who have concerns about an issue affecting the community or an upcoming decision.

This is not solely about whether someone is popular or well-liked in the community, nor is it about whether one can deliver a good speech, make boldn campaign promises or come up with a witty, memorable turn of phrase.

Such things may get a job applicant or a candidate noticed, but the one who receives the job should be the one best able to do the work.

Local government roles affect us all.

The people we elect on Saturday will play a key role in shaping our community in the years to come.