EDITORIAL: Thanks for dedicated service

Some in the community must work on Christmas Day

Monday morning. You reach for that full mug as quickly as possible because you know that coffee is the thing getting you through the day. The sun has barely peeked through the closed blinds.

This is the start to a busy week for most, this is the classic hatred of Monday mornings.

Luckily, next week, Monday falls in line with Dec. 25 — Christmas Day — and these tiresome early starts are replaced with joyous celebration.

Most people are comforted by this change in routine and having a day off. There is work to be done, even on Christmas, and not just the meal prep or keeping the fire warm.

This is a time to honour the many individuals who will be hard at work this Christmas.

Take notice of emergency staff. Christmas is generally a fun occasion, but thousands of people each year go to the emergency room due to holiday-related injuries. Firefighters, medical teams and police officers are responsible for cleaning up these unfortunate experiences.

There are a number of people whose job is to take care of others, such as health care professionals and those who work at our Summerland Seniors Village and other care facilities. These are people who never really stop working.

Some stores are open on days like this, as well as the bars and restaurants for those who don’t cook their own meals.

Many people in Canada hope for a white Christmas. If it snows, there are people in charge of road maintenance and snow removal, who work quickly to clear our streets and make them safe. There are also cars that break down and accidents as people make their way to celebrations. There must be workers to help those in trouble, even on Christmas day.

For everyone working on Christmas Day, thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made.

For everyone else, take a few minutes out of your festivities to thank those who are working on Christmas.