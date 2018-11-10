Editorial: thank you to our veterans

The Quesnel Cariboo Observer has been around for the last 110 years. Its reporters covered both world wars and the following conflicts.

During the First World War, the Observer ran a section called the WAR BULLETINS, where it gathered communications from all across Europe on the battles of the time, troop movements, wins and losses.

In the “Personal and Other Items” section, the paper included news of locals killed in the war, including who they were and how they died.

Flipping through the pages of the Observer from between 1914 to 1918 and 1939 to 1944 feels like taking a walk through a museum.

Over the course of the First World War, the War Bulletins section of the paper became the Telegraphic, providing a broader overview of the war for its readers. Full of advertisements requesting citizens fulfill their “patriotic duty” by, for example, donating wool to the troops.

On first glance, the Second World War seems less present in the pages of the Observer in the early 40s. Instead of the bold “War Bulletins” of 1915, news of the war is expertly mixed in with the quieter local headlines.

But it is no less present. Often accompanied by photos of soldiers, pilots, or women working behind the scenes on the war, the Observer would publish “The War Week in Review” and a myriad of other war stories.

While subsequent wars, including the Persian Gulf War in the 1990s and the War in Afghanistan, which is ongoing, may not have been reported on as often in the local paper, Nov. 11 is a day to honour the service of all Quesnel’s veterans, whether they served in brutal conflict or during peace time.

Those whose lives were lost should be remembered for their bravery and service; those who, thankfully, returned home should be supported as they work to re-enter civilian life; and those who served during peace time should be patted on the back for their willingness to protect the country if needed.

Here in Quesnel, so far removed from conflict, it’s easy to forget that our everyday problems could be so much bigger if it weren’t for the brave men and women who volunteer to stand up for what’s right.

Although our community paper tends not to delve into global news stories these days, there is always a local angle to be taken, and that’s why over the years we’ve tried to highlight the work of Quesnel’s Legion, the dedication of Kersley couple Paul and Terry Nichols, who have worked tirelessly in aid of veterans, and the efforts of local MP Todd Doherty, whose bill in support of PTSD sufferers passed this year in the Senate.

So this Sunday and holiday Monday, whether you attend the local parade and ceremony at the Cenotaph downtown Quesnel, or spend time with family, take a moment to reflect on what our country, and what peace time, means to you. No matter how far removed we may feel from war, we are given that opportunity thanks to Canada’s many active and retired military members.

Remembrance Day is so much more than a long weekend. Lest we forget.

