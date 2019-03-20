Editorial: Stupidity is never a good look

They say you can't fix stupid.

But we should never stop trying.

In Tuesday’s PQB News, you’ll read about an example of foolishness.

Karen Brooks, a Parksville advocate for the community’s less-fortunate, was attaching some decorative hanging hearts on a fence that surrounds the controversial 222 Corfield construction site.

The hearts were part of a fundraiser to raise some cash to purchase small housewarming gifts for future tenants of the planned supportive housing project.

While she was hanging the hearts, Brooks said another woman approached in her vehicle and began yelling at them.

An hour or so later, several of the hearts were torn down from the fence.

Why?

Exactly what is accomplished by this? Does the vandal feel important? Feel like they’re sending some sort of important community message?

They’re not.

“It was just sad and not an appropriate way to handle any anger at all,” Brooks said. “It was just ugly.”

She’s right.

Regardless of your thoughts on the project — which has been polarizing to say the least, vandalizing such a display is, well, stupid.

“Residents are often quite moved by welcoming gestures like these when they move into their new homes, and it is always encouraging to see positive examples of acceptance in communities where supportive housing is being established,” said an official with BC Housing, after learning of the incident, and confirming Brooks had permission to hang her display.

Fortunately, whoever took down the hearts managed to leave them alone over the weekend.

Vandalism and yelling solve nothing. A loss of decorum and respect solve nothing.

We’ve said it before: when this process is done, whether you disagree with the spot for the facility or not, you should be able to look people you disagree with in the eye, shake their hand and continue being good neighbours.

Your right to protest is not in question. Your voice can still be heard and should be heard.

We suspect there is still much to be said and done before the Corfield saga reaches a conclusion.

In the meantime, it shouldn’t be too much to ask to conduct yourself in a respectful manner, for the betterment of the community at large.

