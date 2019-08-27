Editorial: Someone in the Comox Valley knows

Someone in our community knows something.

Someone in our community knows something.

Someone in the Comox Valley – and likely more than one person – is withholding information crucial to the investigation into the attack that nearly killed Bob Plumb.

In the early morning hours of July 31, 2019, 89-year-old Bob Plumb was viciously assaulted with a machete in downtown Courtenay, while he waited to pick up newspapers for his daily delivery route.

Bob will likely never see out of one eye again; it’s miraculous that he even survived the attack.

According to the police report, a man on a bicycle approached Bob, while he waited in his vehicle, and asked him for a cigarette.

When Bob informed this person that he doesn’t smoke, he was attacked to within inches of his life, struck several times in the face and on the head with a machete.

It’s been nearly four weeks since the attack, and no arrest has been made.

But somebody knows something.

If it’s you, and you would never “rat out” a friend, there are a few things to consider here.

First and foremost, you need different friends.

Second, if you think this person would never turn on you, ask yourself this question: Did you ever think, prior to four weeks ago, that this person would savagely assault an 89-year-old man?

If you answered no to that question, then how can you be sure he won’t turn on you?

He will, eventually.

If you answered yes to that question, then you know how dangerous he is. He needs to be incarcerated.

You are not ratting out a friend; you are making the community safer.

Maybe this person has not told anyone about his involvement with this crime. Maybe he returned to wherever he is living, washed all the blood off his clothing, his backpack, his body, and his weapon, without anyone else seeing.

Not likely, but possible.

Perhaps you don’t know, for sure, who did it, but you know someone who owns a machete… and a bike… and who cruises the streets of our community at all hours.

There can’t be that many male smokers in their 20s who own machetes and ride bikes in the Comox Valley. And it’s extremely likely anyone who fits that description can shed some light on every other machete-owning cyclist in the Comox Valley.

This crime must be solved.

If you know something, call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Someone in our community knows something.

Do you?