Editorial: Shopping locally for the holidays benefits the whole community

Finishing up your holiday shopping this weekend? Or do you wait until the last minute?

Either way, the West Shore has great shopping opportunities to offer. From big box stores staffed by your friends and neighbours, to specialized boutiques and unique businesses, there’s almost nothing you can’t find just a few kilometres from home. It’s one of the great things about living on the West Shore – and you don’t have to fight the traffic to get to downtown Victoria.

You can pick up everything from chocolates to clothing, electronics to experiences. For the person who has everything, you can also make a donation to a local non-profit or charity in someone’s name if that is the most meaningful way for you to celebrate the season of giving.

When you shop locally there are benefits for the whole community. That money you spend here, tends to stay here in a much larger percentage than if you head out of town. Local business owners in turn are far more likely to spend their dollars in the community, both the profits and when ordering inventory. That means a more robust economy and more jobs for West Shore residents.

Local businesses support our sports teams and entertainment events, parades and fundraisers. The owners’ kids go to school here, and parents belong to various organizations. They are part of the community, part of what makes the community special.

You might even find you enjoy your shopping experience more with the personal, local touch.

So before heading online to shop trans-national mega corporations, consider, at least, heading to the local shops in your community. There’s no time like Christmas to find a new favourite go-to.

